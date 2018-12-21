Police: Naked man tears down neighbor’s holiday decorations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say a 61-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested for tearing down a neighbor’s Christmas decorations while drunk and naked. The Green Bay Gazette reports that Gregory Brannigan faces misdemeanor charges…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say a 61-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested for tearing down a neighbor’s Christmas decorations while drunk and naked.

The Green Bay Gazette reports that Gregory Brannigan faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

A criminal complaint shows Brannigan’s neighbor called police Wednesday after to report that he was naked, kicking her door and tearing down her decorations. The neighbor told police Brannigan appeared intoxicated.

Officers say the Green Bay man was stumbling and told officers he needed to take care of supposed drug dealers in a neighbor’s apartment.

Investigators say a breath test estimated his blood alcohol level at 0.21, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Brannigan. A message left at a local phone number listed for a Gregory Brannigan was not immediately returned Friday.

