Kentucky man charged with throwing Christmas ham at woman

By The Associated Press December 25, 2018 12:08 pm 12/25/2018 12:08pm
This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen shows Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in “Cook’s Illustrated All-Time Best Holiday Entertaining.” (Joe Keller/America's Test Kitchen via AP)

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky man has been arrested after he threw a ham at a woman during an argument over which day Christmas dinner should take place.

WAVE-TV reports that David Brannon was arrested Sunday after he tried to flee from police officers who reported to a home on a domestic dispute call.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Brannon threw items at the woman, including the ham to be eaten for Christmas dinner.

Deputies say several items were found on the kitchen floor.

Brannon is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of assault and fleeing or evading police. Online jail records do not show if he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

