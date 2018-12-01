202.5
Funeral services held for man killed by police

By The Associated Press December 1, 2018 4:22 pm 12/01/2018 04:22pm
This undated image provided by Emantic Bradford, Sr. shows Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr., 21, posing for a picture at his father's home near Birmingham, Ala., in his senior year of high school. About 200 people marched through an Alabama shopping mall to protest Bradford Jr.'s death, whom police erroneously believed was the gunman who shot and wounded two people. The protesters gathered at the spot at the mall in suburban Birmingham where he was shot and killed after reports of gunfire. Police initially thought Bradford Jr. was responsible for shooting two people but later retracted that statement. (Emantic Bradford, Sr. via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson delivered the eulogy for an African-American man shot to death by a police officer following a shooting at a crowded Alabama shopping mall.

Funeral services were held for 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. on Saturday in Birmingham.

A police officer in nearby Hoover fatally shot Bradford on Thanksgiving night while responding to the shooting.

Authorities initially identified Bradford as the shooter, but later said they were wrong and evidence indicated he likely did not fire the rounds that wounded two people that night.

Bradford’s death sparked a week of protests in Hoover.

Minister Mike McClure Jr., who describes himself as the Bradford family’s pastor, says he wants the funeral to provide a comfort to the young man’s family, particularly his parents.

