Protests called off after group meets with mayor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Planned protests Tuesday about a police killing of a black man in an Alabama shopping mall have been called off after organizers met with city officials.

Birmingham Justice League met with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and City Manager Allan Rice to discuss the incident that left 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. dead on Thanksgiving Day. Organizers say they reached common ground on enough concerns to call off protests throughout Hoover and at Brocato’s home.

The group said it will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide further details and “lay out a framework” for a better working relationship with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, a man charged in the shooting that led to Bradford’s death is asking a judge to lower his bond from $125,000 to $60,000. A hearing is scheduled Jan. 17.

