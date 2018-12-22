A Grinch steals thousands of dollars of Christmas trees

BARTON, Vt. (AP) — A Grinch has hit a Vermont tree farm, stealing thousands of dollars of Christmas trees. The Caledonian Record reports that thieves cut the lock on a chained gate last month in…

The Caledonian Record reports that thieves cut the lock on a chained gate last month in Barton, drove onto the lot, and stole brush and 18 to 20 trees worth an estimated $300 each. Greg Dowd, the owner of the property, says they also stole a game camera that was being used for surveillance.

Dowd says the 20-foot trees that have been pruned for years were supposed to be sold to municipalities and churches in the future. He expects the thieves cut them up to use for wreaths.

Dowd is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

