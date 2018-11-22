The Latest: Cold no bar at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade (all times local): 8:40 a.m. Bystanders are braving the cold with blankets and sleeping bags to make sure they see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Bystanders are braving the cold with blankets and sleeping bags to make sure they see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

They’re lined up Thursday along the parade route despite the frigid temperatures.

Forecasters say it could be the coldest day in the parade’s history.

The New York Police Department says wind conditions are good enough to allow the giant character balloons such as SpongeBob and Charlie Brown to fly safely.

Among the scheduled performers are Diana Ross, John Legend and Martina McBride.

Tony Stout camped out with his extended family since 2 a.m. to make sure they got a good view of his son, who was participating in the parade with The Ohio State University marching band.

He says he’s “freezing and numb, but excited.”

1:18 a.m.

Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name of Gloves” by the time she’s done performing at New York City’s super chilly Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

John Legend, Martina McBride and the Muppets from “Sesame Street” are also slated to perform in the frigid cold.

Officials will be monitoring wind to see if giant character balloons such as SpongeBob and Charlie Brown can fly safely.

Police say they’re ready to order the 16 helium-filled balloons to a lower altitude or ground them entirely if it is too windy.

There have been mishaps and injuries in the past when gusts blew them off course.

Others performers include Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Pentatonix, Sugarland and Barenaked Ladies.

