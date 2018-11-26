On Cyber Monday, pope urges generosity, not consumerism

202.5
By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 12:42 pm 11/26/2018 12:42pm
Pope Francis delivers a blessing from his studio window overlooking St.Peter's Square on the occasion of the Angelus noon prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says the “sickness of consumerism” is the enemy of generosity as he called for the faithful to give a little something to the poor.

Francis made the comments during his morning homily Monday, so-called Cyber Monday when online retailers woo shoppers with bargains ahead of Christmas.

Francis made no mention of Christmas shopping — in Italy, the official season begins Dec. 8 — but his plea for generosity will likely be repeated in coming weeks.

Francis said giving away clothes, shoes or groceries can help the poor: “How many pairs of shoes do I have? One, two, three, four, 15, 20? … If you have so many, give away half.”

He said: “We can make miracles with generosity of little things.”

