Man kills wife, himself as kids wait to go trick-or-treating

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 4:17 pm 11/01/2018 04:17pm
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man killed his wife and himself as his children waited to go trick-or-treating.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says 40-year-old Antero Araujo Quintana shot his wife, 42-year-old Beatriz Araujo, and then himself Wednesday evening at the family’s Lakeland home.

Witnesses say the couple had been arguing for several days before the shooting, which was witnessed by their 21-year-old son. Deputies say the couple’s two younger children were waiting in the family truck and didn’t see the shootings.

Deputies found Araujo in the kitchen area with gunshot wounds in her abdomen and head. Araujo Quintana was in the living room with a gunshot wound in the head. The weapon used was a .380-caliber handgun.

