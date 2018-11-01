202
Heidi Klum channels ‘Shrek’ character for Halloween

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 8:35 am 11/01/2018 08:35am
NEW YORK (AP) — Heidi Klum might have a tinge of green one day after Halloween. The supermodel and TV personality dressed as Princess Fiona from “Shrek” for her 19th annual Halloween party on Wednesday.…

The supermodel and TV personality dressed as Princess Fiona from “Shrek” for her 19th annual Halloween party on Wednesday. But she didn’t buy a costume off the shelf.

The 45-year-old posted her hours-long transformation on Instagram, including the use of prosthetics and lots of olive-green makeup.

Her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as Shrek.

Klum is known for wearing elaborate costumes at the party.

700

