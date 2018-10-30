202
Bar owner says man in KKK garb attended costume contest

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 4:47 am 10/30/2018 04:47am
PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — The co-owner of a Mississippi bar says a man showed up to the bar’s Halloween party and costume contest wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

Mutt & BC’s Bar & Grill head Bryan Carroll tells The Clarion Ledger that the white man was asked to remove the outfit and leave Saturday night. A photo of the person shows a man in the garb holding the state flag, which features a small Confederate flag as its canton.

Carroll says the man left. He says he wasn’t a regular and has been barred from the business.

Picayune Mayor Ed Pinero says he’s happy the bar asked the man to leave. He says the city doesn’t support any type of racist action, “whether it’s true to life or a costume party.”

