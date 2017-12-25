Lobsterman’s gift at Christmas: Free lobsters for the needy

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A lobsterman in Maine has carried on his tradition of giving away lobsters to those in need on Christmas.

Noah Ames set up his pickup truck in a parking lot in Thomaston on Sunday with a sign that read “Free lobsters today for families truly in need.”

Ames started the tradition four years ago to demonstrate to his children that Christmas is about more than present wish lists, the Portland Press-Herald reported.

He said some people who pick up lobsters come with tears in their eyes.

“I want to give back to people who are struggling,” Ames said. “It’s kind of gotten bigger than me. It’s a good thing – and the kids are really into it now.”

In one hour Sunday, he gave out 400 pounds of lobster. He provided 100 pounds that he hauled in on his boat No Worries while the rest was donated by other companies.

For the first few years, he refused all offers of money. But last year, he accepted donations for a local family with a young girl who has cancer — a tradition he continued this year as the girl continues to fight the disease.

Walter Davis, of Thomaston, says he has stopped by each year. He says this was a particularly rough year with six relatives dying within a few months of each other.

“We’ve had a lot of things on our minds,” he said, “And Christmas dinner wasn’t one of them.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.