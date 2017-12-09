201.5
Actress Fran Drescher hosts Hanukkah celebration

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 10:33 am 12/09/2017 10:33am
FILE - In this April 14, 2012, file photo, Fran Drescher arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York. Drescher is hosting a major Hanukkah celebration in Boston, a celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the Union for Reform Judaism’s convention at the Hynes Convention Center. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Actress Fran Drescher is hosting a major Hanukkah celebration in Boston.

“The Nanny” star will host a celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights on Saturday at the Union for Reform Judaism’s convention at the Hynes Convention Center.

The organization says it’s the largest Jewish religious gathering in North America, with some 5,500 Jewish leaders from 57 states and provinces in attendance.

The organization says the Hanukkah celebration will include stories and songs highlighting Hanukkah as a “call for more social justice and compassion in the world.”

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and is celebrated for eight days and nights. The holiday runs from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20 this year.

