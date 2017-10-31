201.5
Halloween parade marches on amid heavy security after attack

By The Associated Press October 31, 2017 8:42 pm 10/31/2017 08:42pm
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s annual Halloween parade is marching on amid heavy security following a truck attack that killed eight people.

The parade stepped off Tuesday evening about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where a truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a busy bike path hours earlier.

Police say they’ve added extra officers, heavy weapons teams and sand trucks as protective blockers along the parade route. But officials are emphasizing that New Yorkers should feel safe.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) told residents to go about their business and not be deterred. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the route as the parade began.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

