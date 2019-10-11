Protected: Curing the most common conditions: GW orthopedic surgeons tackle a range of medical issues

Marc D. Chodos, MD is an assistant professor of surgery at the GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences. He was born and raised in Southern California. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1995 with a double major in history and immunology. While at Berkeley, he received multiple academic honors, including Phi Beta Kappa, junior year.
Dr. Chodos attended medical school at the University of California, Los Angeles as a Regents’ Scholar. While at UCLA, he was awarded a fellowship from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. He also won the Charles O’Malley Prize for medical history. During medical school, Dr. Chodos spent over one year traveling around the world, training in Swaziland, Africa; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Edinburgh, Scotland. He graduated in 2000.
Following medical school, Dr. Chodos completed a residency in orthopaedic surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. After residency, he entered the prestigious Foot and Ankle Fellowship at UnionMemorial Hospital in Baltimore with Drs. Lew Schon, Stuart Miller, Greg Guyton, and John Campbell. During fellowship, he won the Johnson and Johnson Orthopaedic Research Award and Travel Grant.
After completing his training, Dr. Chodos practiced in San Diego for 12 years, providing subspecialty foot and ankle orthopaedic care for the Southern California region and beyond. From 2006-2015 he was in private practice, affiliated with Grossmont Orthopaedic Medical Group. He also worked part time at University of California, San Diego training orthopaedic surgery residents and providing subspecialty care. From 2015-2018 he provided subspecialty foot and ankle orthopaedic care with Southern California Permanente Medical Group, and also assisted in training podiatric residents and students. In 2018 Dr. Chodos relocated east, and joined George Washington University.
Dr. Chodos specializes in foot and ankle orthopaedics, both nonoperative and surgical. He has strong interests in sports medicine (including arthroscopy, tendon and ligament repair, and treatment of osteochondral defects), and also foot and ankle reconstruction (including complex deformity and arthritis). He believes that our feet and ankles are the foundation of our body. In caring for them, his goals include restoring function and improving quality of life.
Dr. Chodos has many interests outside of medicine. He enjoys gardening. He is an avid scuba diver, with rescue diver certification. He was also active in the running community for many years. In high school, he was captain of the cross-country and track teams. He founded Berkeley Running Club during college. Additionally, he has run several marathons, starting at age 16. Most of his free time is spent with his wife and 3 children.