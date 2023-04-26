Los Angeles man accused of treating thousands of people without a medical license for years, DA says

A California man was charged last week for falsely claiming to be a licensed doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of individuals, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced in a news release Monday.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, was charged with five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification for several years at his clinic, Pathways Medical in North Hollywood, the release said.

The clinic “conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections,” the release said.

The charges come after an undercover investigator saw Gevorkian for a consultation in November 2022. During the visit, Gevorkian “allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of hormones that would indicate a serious medical condition,” the release said.

The case is also being investigated by the California Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the release.

Gevorkian pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday, where the judge released him on his own recognizance on the condition that he not practice medicine, Tatevik Tigranyan, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, told CNN.

CNN has reached out to Gevorkian’s attorney, Pathways Medical and the Department of Consumer Affairs for comment.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people,” Gascón said in a statement.

The DA’s office encouraged anyone who thinks they may be a victim in the case to call the Consumer Protection hotline at (213) 257-2465.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24, the release said.

The-CNN-Wire

