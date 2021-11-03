Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
3 dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to Famous Anthony’s in Roanoke, Va.

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 1:09 PM

ROANOKE, Va. — Health officials in Virginia say three adults have died from complications of a hepatitis A outbreak being linked to the Famous Anthony’s restaurant chain. The Roanoke Times reports officials have identified at least 49 cases and 31 hospitalizations from the outbreak.

Roanoke Valley’s health district says an employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke was diagnosed with the virus. Officials say anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 27 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms, but health district director Cynthia Morrow says anyone who was exposed likely would have experienced symptoms already.

