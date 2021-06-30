Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Health & Fitness News » New law targets surprise…

New law targets surprise ﻿medical bills

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 30, 2021, 12:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A hospital visit is stressful enough and that stress can be compounded when people are left with surprise medical bills and discover that visiting an in-network provider doesn’t guarantee you’ll be covered.

Now there’s a new law aimed at ensuring patients aren’t left with unexpected costs.

Patricia Kelmar is the director of health care campaigns at the U.S. Public Research Interest Group (PIRG) and said that patients typically have no way of knowing what will be covered during a hospital visit because while a hospital may be in-network, not everyone who works there will be.

That results in surprise separate bills from specialists such as anesthesiologists, even though you had no choice in receiving their services.

“It might have been a radiologist or a scrub-in assistant and those bills can be very expensive,” said Kelmar.

After years of advocacy, PIRG has helped find a federal solution that takes consumers out of the middle with a new law that will go into effect in January 2022. The No Surprise Act will also apply to emergency room visits and air ambulance services. The first set of implementing regulations will go into effect July 1.

“We haven’t seen any kind of bill like this in years and really what it’s going to do is protect consumers. Providers won’t be able to send out-of-network bills any more,” Kelmar said.

Kelmar added that there will soon be a federal hotline to help guide consumers once the law is in effect, but for now, be sure to check that every provider you see during a visit is covered by your insurance.

You can find more information on laws protecting Virginia residents here and guidance on navigating surprise medical bills in Maryland here.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up