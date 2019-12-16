Living With Heart Failure During the Holidays

Heart failure is a common condition that affects more than 6 million Americans. It's also the leading reason why adults over the age of 65 are hospitalized.

Don’t let the term “heart failure” fool you, though. While it may sound like the heart is no longer working, it really means that the heart is not pumping or filling as well as it should be. This breakdown occurs gradually over a period of time.

People with high blood pressure (also known as hypertension), diabetes and high cholesterol (also known as coronary artery disease) are at risk of developing heart failure as they get older. While there’s no easy cure, there are several ways people can take an active role in managing this chronic condition — which is especially important given that the holidays tend to add extra stress, a never-ending “to-do” list and dietary slip-ups.

High salt holiday meals and holiday stress can tip the scale and trigger a hospitalization for heart failure. The winter months and holiday season are an important time of year to focus on self-care. If you’re living with heart failure, here are five simple tips to help you stay healthy and home with your loved ones:

1. Don’t wait. Know the signs and symptoms of heart failure so that you can recognize them early and take action to prevent a trip to the emergency room or hospital. If you have heart failure, watch for a worsening cough; swelling in your feet, ankles and legs; shortness of breath; chest pain; abdominal swelling; and decreased appetite. You may find it difficult to lay flat without extra pillows, or hard to exercise. It’s important to communicate any new or increasing symptoms to your doctor. Many times, these symptoms can be treated with simple medication and diet adjustments before they develop into a more serious situation.

2. Follow the ‘Rule of 3’s.’ Weight gain often occurs before symptoms flare. Develop a routine to weigh yourself every day, and record your weight using a log or smartphone app. Weigh yourself wearing approximately the same amount of clothing each time and at the same time each day, such as early morning when you wake up before eating. Contact your healthcare team if you gain 3 or more pounds within three days.

3. Follow-up with your doctor promptly. If you were recently in the hospital, it’s important to schedule a follow-up appointment with your doctor so that you’re seen within two weeks of being discharged. Be sure to BYOB — bring your own medication bottles — so that your doctor knows exactly what medications you are taking. Also, if you haven’t received your annual flu shot, get it as soon as possible. Remember to also talk about exercise with your doctor. Your heart is a muscle and can become stronger even by walking. Start slow and gradually build up to 30 minutes per day, and do this up to five times per week.

4. Leave the salt shaker off the table. Following a low-sodium (salt) diet of less than 2,000 mg per day can prevent fluid buildup and swelling. Avoid foods that are high in sodium such as canned soups, deli meats and fast food. Do not add salt to your food once it’s prepared. In fact, it’s best to keep the salt shaker off the table. Choose fresh or frozen vegetables instead of canned vegetables, as canned vegetables often have hidden salt. Make it a habit of reading food labels, too. When reading food labels, try to choose foods that contain less than 300 mg of sodium per serving — and of course, take note of the serving size and remember to multiply the milligram or gram per serving by the number of servings you plan to eat in order to calculate the total amount of sodium you’ll consume. And if you’re missing that extra flavor? Instead of salt, season food with lemon, garlic and herbs.

5. Take your medications. Medications don’t work if you don’t take them. Drugs such as ACE inhibitors (lisinopril, enalapril) and beta-blockers (metoprolol succinate, carvedilol) can prevent symptoms, keep you out of the hospital and add years to your life, while water pills or diuretics (like furosemide) can relieve symptoms of heart failure. However, these medications need to be taken every day to work best. Do not skip or miss doses. Pill boxes, electronic alarms and smartphone apps (such as Medisafe Medication Management) can help with organization and remind you to take your medications. Also, carry your medication list with you in case of an emergency. If you have questions regarding your heart failure regimen, your pharmacist can help.

Living with heart failure isn’t always easy and may require strong willpower to break long-held habits. Friends and family can often provide support and encouragement to keep up with lifestyle changes and stay on track. Caregivers can help with food shopping, meal preparation and medication management. If you were recently in the hospital, often a nurse can visit you in your home to help coordinate your care, check your weight and blood pressure, and make sure your heart failure symptoms are stable and not getting worse.

