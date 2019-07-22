New study suggests lowering colorectal cancer screening age by 5 years 

(NEW YORK) — Most people are advised to begin screening for colorectal cancer at age 50, but a new study…

(NEW YORK) — Most people are advised to begin screening for colorectal cancer at age 50, but a new study suggests lowering the age to 45.

The authors of the study, published in the journal Cancer, found that while, overall, rates for colorectal cancer are dropping, the same can’t be said for people under 50. In fact, they found that more than 12 percent of all the new diagnoses are occurring in this age group.

And among these cases, the authors found there was greater lymph node involvement, meaning the cancers are “more aggressive, more difficult to treat, more deadly,” ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton notes.

