Screen time may cause wrinkles, doctors say

(NEW YORK) — You may have heard that staring at your phone all day can cause sleeplessness and memory lapses. But now, there’s something else you can blame it on.

Doctors say the blue light being emitted from your phone or tablet can cause wrinkles. The light penetrates the skin deeply, which damages the DNA of the cells — and that damage can ultimately lead to wrinkles.

The best way to protect your face from developing crow’s feet and forehead lines is to get a blue light screen protector or limit the amount of time you spend on your phone or tablet.

