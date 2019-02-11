CDC study shows rise in teen tobacco use

Youth tobacco use has risen dramatically in the last year, according to a new study released by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 5 million middle and high school students reported use of some type of tobacco product in 2018 — up from 3.6 million in 2017, according to the CDC study released Monday.

With e-cigarettes accounting for the recent rise, the agency says the increase in use by teens marks a substantial upswing over 2017, erasing past progress in reducing youth tobacco use. One-and-a-half million more teens used e-cigs in 2018 compared to 2017, while the use of other tobacco products was flat.

