Mississippi ranks as ‘America’s Fattest State’

By ABC Radio | @ABCRadio November 7, 2018 6:00 am 11/07/2018 06:00am
iStock/Thinkstock

(NEW YORK) — Mississippi tips the scales in a ranking of “America’s Fattest States” from the number crunchers at WalletHub.

The list is based on data relating to three factors: obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences, and food and fitness.

ABC News affiliate KSAT-TV reports that the Magnolia State topped West Virginia and a host of others — including Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, which rounded out the top five.

Here are the top 10 fattest states in America:

 1. Mississippi
 2. West Virginia
 3. Arkansas
 4. Kentucky
 5. Tennessee
 6. Louisiana
 7. Alabama
 8. South Carolina
 9. Oklahoma
10. Texas

