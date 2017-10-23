Woman indicted in boy’s fatal drug overdose at sleepover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child-endangering charges in the death of a 12-year-old boy who authorities say died from a fentanyl (FEHN’-tuh-nihl) overdose during a sleepover at her Ohio apartment.

The Franklin County prosecutor says the boy, Kanye Champelle, got the drug from atop a refrigerator and ingested it while the baby sitter was gone. The prosecutor says the woman, 60-year-old Sheila Hutchins, ran errands and left several children she was baby-sitting.

County court records listed no attorney for her Monday. Her arraignment is expected this week.

Hutchins initially was jailed earlier this month on the same charges in the boy’s July death.

Emergency crews called to the apartment found the boy unconscious. He died at a hospital two days later.

