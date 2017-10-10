Iowa A.D. Gary Barta on leave to battle prostate cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa says that athletic director Gary Barta is taking an extended medical leave to fight prostate cancer.

The school announced Tuesday that Barta is set to undergo surgery for the disease, adding that he intends to return to “as soon as his health and recovery allow.”

The 54-year-old Barta has been Iowa’s director since 2006. In 2016, Barta received a contract extension through 2021.

Iowa deputy athletic director Barbara Burke will serve as the department leader in Barta’s absence.

