Chlorine leak at preschool’s pool sends children to hospital

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 4:40 pm 10/19/2017 04:40pm
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A chlorine leak at an Ohio child care center’s swimming pool has sent five children and two adults to the hospital.

Fire officials in Toledo say the five preschool students were in the water when the leak was discovered Thursday morning at a swimming pool at the Catholic Club, a child care and family center run by the Catholic church.

Seven other children were treated at the child care and family center.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are unavailable.

Toledo’s fire chief says the leak came from a tank used to treat the swimming pool.

