201.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Health and Fitness News » Boston Marathon bombing survivors…

Boston Marathon bombing survivors award scholarship

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 12:16 am 10/23/2017 12:16am
Share
FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, photo, Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes, left, and his wife Jessica Kensky address reporters in Boston, during a press availability for "Patriots Day," a movie based on the bombing. Downes and Kensky are awarding a scholarship to a college sophomore who lost a leg to cancer as a child. Jack Manning, of Norfolk, Mass., is the inaugural winner of the "Boston College Strong" scholarship being presented Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Two amputee survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing are awarding a scholarship to a college sophomore who lost a leg to cancer as a child.

Jack Manning, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, is the inaugural winner of the “Boston College Strong” scholarship being presented Monday.

Bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky say they chose Manning for his “perseverance in the face of adversity.”

Manning overcame his disability to play high school football and baseball, mentor young cancer patients facing limb loss and raise money for cancer research. He’s currently enrolled in BC’s Carroll School of Management.

Downes, a BC alumnus, and Kensky were newlyweds when both lost legs in the attacks near the marathon finish line. Kensky had to have her remaining leg amputated 1½ years later.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest