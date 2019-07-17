Meet this week’s hallway hero – Sharon Ewald

Sharon Ewald is the cafeteria manager at Sugarland Elementary School. About 85% of Sugarland’s students receive free lunch, and she makes sure each and every student is fed.

Sharon Ewald is the cafeteria manager at Sugarland Elementary School. About 85% of Sugarland’s students receive free lunch, and she makes sure each and every student is fed. If someone is late, she makes sure they receive a meal and have time to eat. Sugarland Elementary School is one of two schools in their area that serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner for their students which keeps things very busy.

Sharon has been working for School Nutrition Services for going on 17 years and started out as a kitchen worker in 2003. When the manager at the time decided to retire she started training Sharon to become the new manager and she has enjoyed every minute of it since.

She truly loves what she does and says that Sugarland ES is the best school ever and that she will stay as long as they will have her!