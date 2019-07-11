Meet this week’s hallway hero – Janice Butler

Janice Butler has 12 years of service with Prince George County Public Schools and her family has a long history of working with the county. Colleagues speak highly of her family’s work ethic and excellent service.

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero”

Janice Butler

Patuxent Elementary School

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Janice Butler has 12 years of service with Prince George County Public Schools and her family has a long history of working with the county. Colleagues speak highly of her family’s work ethic and excellent service.

Butler’s service to her school, Patuxent Elementary, is impeccable. She is faithfully punctual and enters each work day with a bright smile. She is quick to respond to work requests and when she does not know the answer, she will exhaust her resources to provide follow-up to staff. The only thing that exceeds her service is her giving heart. She is constantly sharing and giving thoughtful gifts to the staff. Ms. Butler has, on many occasions, filled in to allow her supervisor to take his dialysis treatments. She is the consummate team player. She knows most all of the children by name and recently protected the children and staff in an emergency situation, protecting their safety while putting her own in the line of harm.

The world is lacking for want of more “Ms.Butler’s”, but Patuxent Elementary School is so grateful to have theirs!