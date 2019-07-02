Meet this week’s hallway hero – Ginny Cate

Ginny Cate is a Northern Virginia native and has always worked in Customer Service. She currently works as an Administrative Assistant for Fairfax Academy, part of the Fairfax County Public School system.

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero”

Ginny Cate is a Northern Virginia native and has always worked in Customer Service. She currently works as an Administrative Assistant for Fairfax Academy, part of the Fairfax County Public School system. She is passionate about the Fairfax Academy and its mission to provide career-based electives for students in areas such as Theatre, Dance, Fashion, and Languages. She loves how this job pairs her strong people skills with her love of the fine arts.

Ginny is the eyes, ears, and brains of the Academy. She handles multiple issues at one time and does so with a smile on her face. She is a listening ear to teachers, staff, and students and has built wonderful relationships in the school and beyond. Ginny volunteers with the FHS Band Boosters, is a movie and music buff and enjoys a good cup of coffee. She is married to Dennis, and they have 3 children, Ethan, Dylan and Angelina. They reside in Fairfax City.