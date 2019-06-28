Meet this week’s hallway hero – Rodney Isabell

Mr. Isabell makes daily personal greetings with his students and the staff by “checking in” to bring positive change to Lois P. Rockwell School, and has been doing so for the past thirteen years.

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero”

Rodney Isabell

Lois P. Rockwell Elementary School

Montgomery County Public Schools

Mr. Isabell makes daily personal greetings with his students and the staff by “checking in” to bring positive change to Lois P. Rockwell School, and has been doing so for the past thirteen years. He encourages students to treat their classmates with respect and kindness.

Mr. Isabell has a tenured background as an elementary Assistant Principal. He and his wife have one son who will be attending college in August. Rodney began his mathematics teaching career at Lyles Middle School with the Garland Independent School District in Garland, Texas.

During his thirty-two-year career in public education, he has witnessed his former students become teachers, doctors, lawyers, a professional singer, pilots, engineers, professional athletes, and various other aspiring careers. Additionally, he has served in various leadership positions in Boys Scouts for the past thirteen years. He has served as Assistant Cubmaster and Cubmaster with Pack 96 in Silver Spring, Md. He is currently serving as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 1444 in Silver Spring, Md.

In 2019, Mr. Isabell was selected as a Member of The National Society of Leadership and Success. Rodney is the face of the school. The children all know, love and respect him. He is invested in their success and well-being. He is truly gifted at being able to manage children with behavior issues and bring about positive outcomes. He is beloved by students and staff alike.