Meet this week’s hallway hero – Mrs. Abigail Math

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero”

Abigail Math

Center City Brightwood Public Charter School

Washington D.C.

Whether teaching students songs to learn math facts, buying alarm clocks so they aren’t late for school, or texting parents pics and videos throughout the day, Abigail Math goes above and beyond to build relationships with her students and their families!

Since moving to Washington DC roughly 7 years ago, Abigail Math has been working hard with children all across the city. She started out as a City Year Corps Member, working with second grade students to provide reading and math interventions. After that, Mrs. Math joined Urban Teachers and spent the next two years working to earn dual degrees in Elementary and Special Education. Currently, she is finishing up her 3rd year teaching at Center City Brightwood in Washington, DC. Mrs. Math lives up to her name as a math inclusion teacher working with 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students.

One of the things that Mrs. Math values most and makes a priority every single day is empowering students across the school to believe in themselves and be more conscious of the phrases they use around their learning. Through her teaching, students have learned that phrases such as, “I can’t” or even “this is so easy” can be detrimental to their own learning or unintentionally hurt someone else’s feelings. The growth mindset that students have adapted to not only impacts the classroom, but their attitude outside of a learning environment in such a positive way. By making these small changes now, Mrs. Math believes that it can have a greater impact on each of the students later when they are faced with the challenges life throws at them.