Meet this week’s hallway hero – Karitta Coelho

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero”

Karitta Coelho

Bull Run Middle School

Prince William County Schools

Karitta is the counseling secretary and school registrar at Bull Run and well known by students, parents, and staff as the friendly face who greets students when they come into the counseling office. Her positive attitude is contagious and she is an asset to the building.

Karitta’s family is from Portugal. She was born and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, and moved to Northern Virginia in 2000. She and her husband have three children, the oldest of which will be a senior and twins that will be freshman. Karitta has worked at Bull Run Middle School for 7 years and all three of Karitta’s children have attended school there. She loves what she does at BRMS! Bull Run is not only her place of work, but she considers it her second family. She is fluent in Portuguese and Spanish and loves being able to help so many families work through language barriers. Karitta is the first person you see when you walk into the Bull Run Middle School counseling department and she’s grateful to be a part of so many students lives as they journey through the challenging years of middle school.