Meet this week’s hallway hero – David Schlemmer

David is now completing his 6th year as a school counselor at Thomas Edison High School in Fairfax County, and has continued to love the interactions, opportunities to assist others and learn along the way.



WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero”

David Schlemmer, School Counselor

Thomas Edison High School

Fairfax County Public Schools

David began his service in education in 1985 in a rural community of northern California. He taught high school Chemistry, Physics, Physiology and Academic Decathlon. During those 13 years, he was a class sponsor (Class of 1990), coached Cross-country running and worked as a Science Mentor for Elementary Science Education. He returned to college toward his administrative credential, and worked for several years at the same school as a vice principal that included Student Activities/SGA. He moved on to a local elementary school as principal where he continued to promote hands on science exploration for the students, a caring culture, along with campus beautification for the aging campus.

After 20 years in the rural county, David left to explore and discover new places and cultures with a trip around the world. Now working at a high school with much diversity, those experiences and learning opportunities through his travels, have helped him to connect and appreciate the rich variety we all bring to our communities.

Following four years of travel, he returned to his birth state and family roots in Virginia where he attended GWU for another master’s degree toward school counseling. David is now completing his 6th year as a school counselor at Thomas Edison High School in Fairfax County, and has continued to love the interactions, opportunities to assist others and learn along the way.