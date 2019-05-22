Meet this week’s hallway hero

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero”

George D. Bishop

Battlefield High School

Prince William County Public Schools

Mr. Bishop makes personal and professional connections with his students and the faculty to bring positive change to Battlefield High School every day. Mr. Bishop has an extensive background in Career and Technical Education, having taught public school in Virginia at the middle and high school levels for the past nineteen years. He earned his B.S. degree from Our Lady of Holy Cross College (1989) in New Orleans, Louisiana while serving on active duty in the United States Marine Corps and his Educational Leadership M.Ed. from George Mason University (2013).

During his sixteen-year career in the USMC, Mr. Bishop filled numerous billets related to training and education, foremost among them as the Base Education Chief for Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan where he was responsible for military and civilian standardized testing, Off-duty college course program scheduling, and education counseling.

Following his successful military career, Mr. Bishop entered the Virginia’s public schools education system first working for Culpeper County. He has enjoyed success teaching in Culpeper County, Wythe County, Loudoun County and Prince William County. During his career in public education, he has taught courses in Technology Education, Business, Marketing, Information Technology, Trade and Industries, Social Studies, English, Science, and Mathematics.

In Prince William County, Mr. Bishop currently instructs Project Lead The Way courses to include Introduction to Engineering Design, Digital Electronics, and Civil Engineering Architecture, and is the National Honor Society Advisor for his school. Mr. Bishop has also served as an elected officer in his professional associations. He served as the President of the Virginia Technology and Engineering Education Association after five years as the Northern Region President and will be installed in June as the President of the Virginia Association for Career and Technical Education.

Additionally, he has served in a leadership capacity with the Technology Student Association for the past nine years and while in Culpeper County reestablished the SkillsUSA chapter at Culpeper County High School.

In 2018, Mr. Bishop was selected as a Member-at-Large of Epsilon Pi Tau, the Leading International Honorary Society for Technology, based upon his contributions to the field of Technology Education. His community service associations include Lions International, the American Legion, and the Marine Corps League.

