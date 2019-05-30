Meet this week’s hallway hero — Emily Summerlot

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero” Emily Summerlot

Emily Summerlot is in her 6th year of teaching at Parkdale High School in Prince Georges County Maryland and is a dually certified teacher in English and Special Education. Emily is super involved on many levels at Parkdale High School- her support and availability to help others is endless! She maintains an open door policy to provide a safe space for other teachers to ask questions and work on their teaching craft.

She helps provide professional development for staff to help them deepen their understanding of how to support students with disabilities in their classroom and learn specific instructional and behavior management skills. She has been the co-chair of the Special Education Department for the past two years with her area of focus being instructional support.

Emily provides 1:1 check-ins for some of the Parkdale students on the Autism Spectrum to help them address their own unique learning needs. She is also a member of the interdisciplinary collaborative planning team and provides weekend and after school support for seniors who need small group assistance to meet their graduation requirements.

She’s currently co-teaching College and Career Readiness, a class designed to support students with developing self-awareness, exploring careers, discovering interests and aptitudes and setting academic and career-related goals.