Meet This Week’s Hallway Hero

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero” Curtis Hart-Southworth

WTOP and Huntington Learning Center proudly present this weeks “Hallway Hero”

Curtis Hart-Southworth

Winston Churchill High School

Montgomery County, Maryland

This is Mr. Southworth’s 20th year as a public school teacher. He started his career in California where he taught for 7 years before settling in to Winston Churchill High School in 2006. He’s finishing his 13th year at Churchill where he’s been teaching math—everything from Algebra 1 through calculus and statistics. He’s currently teaching Honors Algebra 2 and Multivariable Calculus. He’s a National Board Certified Math Teacher and former Math Resource Teacher. Curtis strives to create a classroom learning environment that is welcoming to all students with student-centered instruction that addresses the cognitive and emotional needs of the students. He’s always putting the students first and he has a unique ability of sensing when a student needs help and will go out of his way to provide assistance. He cares deeply about student mental health issues and he sponsors the UMTTR (“You matter”) Club which focuses on suicide awareness and prevention. He’s open about his personal history with depression and anxiety, and shares his story with his students to demystify mental health stigmas and give his students hope that life gets better.

Thank you Curtis Hart-Southworth, for all you do every day in the education of children for a better tomorrow.

Nominate your Hallway Hero today- it’s easy!

Go to WTOP.com and search keyword HALLWAY HERO!