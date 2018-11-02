Still have leftover candy? Do something good with it

If by chance there's still Halloween candy in your house, there are some options that can prevent you from hoovering it up yourself.

(NEW YORK) — If by chance there’s still Halloween candy in your house, there are some options that can prevent you from hoovering it up yourself.

The Halloween Candy Buy Back website lets you find out where your kids can take their extra loot and swap it for something else: most often a toothbrush at the dentist office or a coupon at a local business. Simply plug in your zip code and a list of nearby buy back locations will come up.

You can also donate your candy and turn your leftovers into a real treat for those who keep us safe.

Soldiers Angels’ Treats for Troops site will ship your donated candy to deployed service members around the world or distribute to veterans in Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals across the country for a sweet treat.



Plug in your zip code on their website and find a donation location near you. Business owners can register a business to become a collection site and collect extra candy from your community.

If there is not a drop-off location near you, you can also email InKind@SoldiersAngels.org for a location where you can ship your candy.

This year, Soldier’s Angels goal is to collect 17,000 pounds of candy for troops and veterans.

Another organization that donates candy to troops is Operation Gratitude. The organization includes a handful of candy in every care package sent to troops, many of which come from the popular Halloween Candy Give-Back Program. Their website enables users to find a donation site or register to become one.

