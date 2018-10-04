Volunteers sought for Reston Halloween house and trick-or-treat trail

Participants between age 3 and above will get the chance to meet a creative cast of characters and live animals along the trail and the Walker Nature Center, which will be transformed into a Halloween House.

As Halloween inches closer, Reston Association is looking for volunteers for its Halloween House and Trick-or-Treat Trail.

The events are set for Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Walker Nature Center.

Participants between age 3 and above will get the chance to meet a creative cast of characters and live animals along the trail and inside the center, which will be transformed into a Halloween House that night.

The event will take place from 7:30-8:45 p.m. and includes carnival-style games, jack-o-lanterns, and light effects. Participants are encouraged to wear “non-scary” costumes, according to organizers.

“This is not a horror show or haunted house,” RA cautions.

Tickets are required for all adults and children who enter the event, although children under one can be carried in a baby carrier and do not require a ticket. Trick-or-treat bags are included in the price of admission. Tickets, which are $12 for RA members and $15 for all others, can only be purchased in advance online. If the event is sold-out, a waiting list will be available.

Those interested in volunteering should email habrock@reston.org.

Photo via Reston Association