Trump says he has fired Fed governor Lisa Cook, escalating his battle against the central bank

President Donald Trump said he was firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a letter he sent to her that was shared over social media.

FILE - Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook, speaks during a conversations with leaders from organizations that include nonprofits, small businesses, manufacturing, supply chain management, the hospitality industry, and the housing and education sectors at the Federal Reserve building, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta) FILE - Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve member Lisa Cook, speaks during a conversations with leaders from organizations that include nonprofits, small businesses, manufacturing, supply chain management, the hospitality industry, and the housing and education sectors at the Federal Reserve building, Sept. 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (CNN) — President Donald Trump on Monday said he has fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a letter addressed to her posted on his social media — the first such instance in the central bank’s 111-year history.

The move itself is unprecedented represents a significant escalation of the president’s battle against the Fed, which he has blamed for taking too long to lower interest rates.

Cook has recently come under fire by Trump and members of his administration for allegedly committing mortgage fraud. The Justice Department has said it plans to investigate those allegations first raised by Federal Housing Finance Director Bill Pulte.

The Fed did not immediately respond to CNN’s inquiry.

It’s unclear whether Trump has the legal authority to fire Cook over these allegations. The law specifies that a president may only remove members of the Fed’s board “for cause” – though what merits a for-cause firing has not been explicity defined.

Last week Cook released a statement saying she would not be “bullied” into resigning.

“I have no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet. I do intend to take any questions about my financial history seriously as a member of the Federal Reserve and so I am gathering the accurate information to answer any legitimate questions and provide the facts,” she said in that statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

