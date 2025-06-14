Military parade rolls through DC as ‘No Kings’ protesters across US decry Trump

The grand military parade that President Donald Trump had been wanting for years barreled down Constitution Avenue on Saturday with tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute, playing out against a counterpoint of protests around the country by those who decried the U.S. leader as a dictator and would-be king.

APTOPIX Trump Miltary Parade A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Trump Military Parade Vivian Davis, 7, of Hartsville, Tenn., makes her way down from the Coconut Tree Climb during the festival event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. Trump Military Parade Dale Booth, left, of Tyler, Texas, poses in a Blackhawk helicopter for his wife Jan Booth, right, during the festival event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. Trump Military Parade U.S. Army soldiers walking along Constitution Ave., on the National Mall ahead of a parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais Trump Military Parade The National Anthem is performed as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump Military Parade President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, left, attend a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump Military Parade A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough APTOPIX Trump Military Parade The colors are presented as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson APTOPIX Trump Military Parade U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters perform a flyover during an event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein APTOPIX Trump Military Parade People on the lawn around the Washington Monument as President Donald Trump attends a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson APTOPIX Trump Miltary Parade A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. The Washington Monument stands left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin APTOPIX Trump Military Parade U.S. Army soldiers walking along Constitution Ave., on the National Mall ahead of a parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais Trump Miltary Parade U.S. Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, participate in the Army's 250th anniversary ceremony, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Trump Miltary Parade A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Trump Military Parade A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough Trump Military Parade Protest A demonstrator wears a pin stating "time to impeach" during a protest taking place on the day of a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) AP Photo/Evan Vucci Trump Military Parade Protest Demonstrators rally at Lafayette park during a demonstration against President Donald Trump policies in Washington, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana APTOPIX Trump Military Parade President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and other guests stand for the National Anthem, during a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump Miltary Parade Fireworks are seen around the Washington Monument following a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin APTOPIX Trump Miltary Parade U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Hayle Mayer, left, and Corporal Addison Merrell, watch fireworks at the Washington Monument while attending a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Trump Military Parade Protest Supporters of President Donald Trump depart a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary of the Army as they walk through demonstrators participating in protest taking place on the day of the parade, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon Trump Military Parade Protest A demonstrator carries an American flag upside-down near the White House during a protest taking place on the day of a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon Trump Military Parade Army SSG Jason Craig, from left, Army Sgt. Blake Oakley, Army 1st Lt. Lukas Nicoloff, Army 1st Lt. Michael Ramirez and Army 1st Lt. Sean Buck lift a weighted "worm" as they practice ahead of the Army Fittest Squad competition, Friday, June 13, 2025, by the Smithsonian Castle on the National Mall in Washington, during preparations for an upcoming military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. .(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Trump Military Parade Preparations continue on Constitution Avenue ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary that coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump Military Parade The U.S. Capitol is seen as dump trucks block an intersection ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson APTOPIX Trump Military Parade The Washington Monument is seen as dump trucks block an intersection ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump Military Parade A fence blocks access to the White House ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump Military Parade A picture of President Donald Trump lays on the ground near the White House ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson Trump Military Parade Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, honoring the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta Trump Military Parade A a Tomb Guard from the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, "The Old Guard" guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, after a wreath laying honoring the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta Trump Military Parade Protest A demonstrator wearing a President Donald Trump mask marches with others during a protest taking place on the day of a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) AP Photo/Evan Vucci Trump Military Parade People walk in between security fencing and concrete barricades toward a large photograph of President Donald Trump and President Abraham Lincoln, draped on the USDA building, Friday, June 13, 2025, on the National Mall in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Trump Military Parade Protest Demonstrators rally near Lafayette Park during a demonstration against President Donald Trump policies in Washington, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana APTOPIX Trump Military Parade Protests Demonstrators rally at Lafayette park during a demonstration against President Donald Trump policies in Washington, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP Photo/Matt Slocum Trump Military Parade Protest Demonstrators rally at Lafayette park during a demonstration against President Donald Trump policies in Washington, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Trump Military Parade People watch a demonstration by the U.S. Army Drill Team during an event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. Trump Miltary Parade People arrive to attend a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin APTOPIX Trump Military Parade Protest A person sitting in a restaurant records demonstrators as they march during a protest taking place on the day of a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP Photo/Alex Brandon Trump Military Parade Teams warm up on the rope climb portion of the Army fitness competition, during a festival event to honor the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr. Trump Military Parade People fold a large American flag at Freedom Plaza before a parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta APTOPIX Trump Military Parade Protest A demonstrators carries an umbrella with protest language on it during before a march taking place on the day of a military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. WASHINGTON (AP) — The grand military parade that President Donald Trump had been wanting for years barreled down Constitution Avenue on Saturday with tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute, playing out against a counterpoint of protests around the country by those who decried the U.S. leader as a dictator and would-be king.

The Republican president, on his 79th birthday, sat on a special viewing stand south of the White House to watch the display of American military might, which began early and moved swiftly as light rain fell and clouds shrouded the Washington Monument. The procession, with more than 6,000 soldiers and 128 Army tanks, was one Trump tried to make happen in his first term after seeing such an event in Paris in 2017, but the plans never came together until the parade was added to an event recognizing the Army’s 250th anniversary.

“Every other country celebrates their victories. It’s about time America did too,” Trump declared in brief remarks at the parade’s end.

The president praised the strength of the military’s fighting forces and said U.S. soldiers “fight, fight fight and they win, win win” — putting a new twist on a line that Trump regularly delivered during his 2024 campaign rallies after he survived an assassination attempt.

Early in the evening’s pageantry, the Army’s Golden Knights parachute team descended from overcast skies toward the reviewing stand. The team had been scheduled to appear at the end of the parade, but jumped earlier than planned in the drizzly skies above the National Mall.

At times, Trump stood and saluted as troops marched past the reviewing stand. But attendance appeared to fall far short of early predictions that as many as 200,000 people would attend the festival and parade. There were large gaps between viewers near the Washington Monument on a day when steamy weather and the threat of thunderstorms could have dampened turnout.

Hours before the parade started, demonstrators turned out in streets and parks around the nation to sound off against the Republican president. They criticized Trump for using the military to respond to people protesting his deportation efforts and for the muscular military show in the U.S. capital.

Displays of military might

The daylong display of America’s Army came as Trump has shown his willingness to use the nation’s military might in ways other U.S. presidents have typically avoided. In the last week, he has activated the California National Guard over the governor’s objections and dispatched the U.S. Marines to provide security during Los Angeles protests related to immigration raids, prompting a state lawsuit to stop the deployments.

As armored vehicles rolled down the street in front of the president, on the other side of the country, the Marines who Trump deployed to Los Angeles appeared at a demonstration for the first time, standing guard outside a federal building. Dozens of Marines stood shoulder to shoulder in full combat gear beside the National Guard, Homeland Security officers and other law enforcement. Hundreds of protesters facing them jeered in English and Spanish, telling the troops to go home.

A previously calm demonstration in downtown Los Angeles turned chaotic when police on horseback charged at the crowd, striking some with rods and batons as they cleared the street in front of the federal building and fired tear gas and crowd control projectiles.

In Washington, hundreds protesting Trump carried signs with messages that included “Where’s the due process?” and “No to Trump’s fascist military parade” as they marched toward the White House.

A larger-than-life puppet of Trump was wheeled through the crowd, a caricature of the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet.

Other protesters waved pride flags and hoisted signs, some with pointed messages such as “I prefer crushed ICE,” referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Other messages included “The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in L.A.” and “Flip me off if you’re a FASCIST.”

“No Kings” rallies unfolded in hundreds of cities, designed to counter what organizers said were Trump’s plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and Flag Day. Organizers said they picked the name to support democracy and speak out against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Veterans, supporters and protesters

Meanwhile, on the National Mall, a display of armored vehicles, helicopters and military-grade equipment was set up to commemorate the Army’s birthday. Vendors outside the Army festival sold gear marking the military milestone. Others hawked Trump-themed merchandise.

Larry Stallard, a retired American Airlines pilot, said he traveled to Washington from Kansas City for the weekend “to see the military and see Trump.”

Stallard, who voted for Trump, said it was “hard to believe” people were upset about the cost of the event when “they blow that in 10 seconds on things that we don’t even need.”

Doug Haynes, a Navy veteran who voted for Trump, attended the daylong festival to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, but said the parade “was a little over the top.”

Pointing at a nearby tank, Haynes said that having them roll down the street is a “very bold statement to the world, perhaps.”

The parade was added just two months ago to the long-planned celebration of the Army’s birthday and has drawn criticism for its price tag of up to $45 million and the possibility that the lumbering tanks could tear up city streets. The Army has taken a variety of steps to protect the streets, including laying metal plates along the route.

About 6 in 10 Americans said Saturday’s parade was “not a good use” of government money. The vast majority of people, 78%, said they neither approve nor disapprove of the parade overall, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Kathy Straus traveled from Richmond, Virginia, to attend the parade, carrying a sign criticizing its cost and arguing the money could have been used to feed veterans.

“I thought that it would be more effective to come here than go to a protest with people that think similar to me,” said Straus.

The parade wound down Constitution Avenue, lined with security fencing and barriers. A flyover of military aircraft included World War II-era planes, including a B-25 Mitchell bomber, and Army helicopters flew low over the crowd, below the top of the Washington Monument. Mounted soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division made an appearance — horses once played a crucial role in warfare, but today they’re mostly used in ceremonial events like today’s parade.

Trump swore in 250 new recruits and returning soldiers into service, with soldiers repeating an oath after him.

“Welcome to the United States Army! And have a great life,” Trump said to them afterward.

Country music singer Warren Zeiders performed, as did “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood. The event was capped off by a fireworks show.

It appeared that plans to have U.S. Air Force fighter jets fly over were scrapped because of the weather.

____

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Michelle L. Price, Nathan Ellgren, Lea Skene, Olivia Diaz, Joey Cappelletti, Ashraf Khalil and Tara Copp in Washington and Jake Offenhartz in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

