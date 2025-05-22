Police respond to shooting outside CIA headquarters

WASHINGTON (AP) — A security incident outside CIA headquarters early Thursday led to a shooting, authorities said. Officers with the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A security incident outside CIA headquarters early Thursday led to a shooting, authorities said.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia responded to what they described as a “nonfatal” shooting at the agency’s headquarters in McLean around 4 a.m. to assist CIA police with traffic control.

The officers remained in the area “providing traffic support while the CIA conducts its investigation,” the department said.

The FBI said it was helping with the investigation. The bureau declined to respond when asked to identify any suspects or whether authorities had discovered a motive for the incident.

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the FBI wrote on social media.

The CIA likewise declined to comment when asked about details of the incident.

“There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters,” the agency said in a statement. “Additional details will be made available as appropriate.”

The CIA’s headquarters is in McLean, Virginia, a Washington suburb about 10 miles from downtown.

