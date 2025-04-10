Judge allows requirement that everyone in the US illegally must register to move forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is allowing the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is allowing the Trump administration to move forward with a requirement that everyone in the U.S. illegally must register with the federal government, in a move that could have far-reaching repercussions for immigrants across the country.

In a ruling Thursday, Judge Trevor Neil McFadden sided with the administration, which had argued that they were simply enforcing an already existing requirement for everyone in the country who wasn’t an American citizen to register with the government.

The requirement goes into effect Friday.

