Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be U.N. ambassador withdrawn

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is in jeopardy as GOP pressure mounts for her to back away from the position.

Washington — Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be U.N. ambassador has been withdrawn, President Trump confirmed Thursday, with the president saying he’s asked her to remain in Congress.

The president’s decision to pull her nomination ends two months of limbo for the New York Republican.

“As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat.”

Earlier Thursday, CBS News reported her nomination was in jeopardy as GOP pressure mounted for her to back away from the position.

Multiple sources told CBS News there were ongoing discussions about whether she should withdraw from consideration. Stefanik had not resigned from her seat in Congress, and with the narrow majority in the House, Republicans need all the votes they can muster. House Speaker Mike Johnson was aware of some of the conversations about Stefanik that took place Thursday.

Republicans hold just 218 seats in the House, while Democrats hold 213 seats. There are currently four vacant seats. After the president’s announcement, Johnson acknowledged the Republicans’ slim majority on social media as he hailed Stefanik’s “selfless decision.”

“It is well known Republicans have a razor-thin House majority, and Elise’s agreement to withdraw her nomination will allow us to keep one of the toughest, most resolute members of our Conference in place to help drive forward President Trump’s America First policies,” Johnson said on social platform X, calling Stefanik “a great leader and a devoted patriot.”

The speaker said he would invite Stefanik to return to the House Republicans’ leadership team immediately.

Democrats pounced on the withdrawal, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries noting Mr. Trump’s margin of victory in Stefanik’s district during November’s presidential election.

“Donald Trump won the Elise Stefanik district by 21 points in November 2024. He withdrew her nomination to be U.N. Ambassador because the extremists are afraid they will lose the special election to replace her,” Jeffries said in a statement. “The Republican agenda is extremely unpopular, they are crashing the economy in real time and House Republicans are running scared. What happened to their so-called mandate?”

In the Senate, there was little doubt Stefanik would have the votes to be confirmed. Her nomination was advanced by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Jan. 30.

Republicans had discussed waiting to take further action on Stefanik’s nomination to see how the Florida special elections go on April 1 for two vacant GOP seats. Both are expected to remain in Republican control.

Stefanik did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

Stefanik has been among President Trump’s most faithful allies and was the second nominee he announced for a Senate-confirmed position after the 2024 election. She was elected to Congress in 2014 and rose to House GOP leadership to be the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House.

Stefanik attended a Cabinet meeting at the White House late last month.