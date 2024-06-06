Trump ally Steve Bannon must surrender to prison by July 1 to start contempt sentence, judge says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon must report to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon must report to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to make Bannon begin serving his prison term after a three-judge panel of a federal appeals court last month upheld his contempt of Congress conviction.

But Nichols also made clear in his ruling that Bannon could seek a stay of his order, which could delay his surrender date.

Bannon’s lawyer at trial argued the charges were politically motivated

