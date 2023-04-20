COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Live Radio
Home » Government News » Biden to host Marcos…

Biden to host Marcos for talks at White House next month

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks at the White House next month as the U.S. looks to continue to tighten relations with the Pacific nation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the two leaders’ meeting on May 1 is expected to focus on deepening economic cooperation, climate change, human rights, efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and more.

The visit comes after the Philippines announced earlier this year that it would allow U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation. It was one of a series of moves by the administration aimed strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan.

Biden and Marcos had their first face-to-face meeting in September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the country’s former dictator, took office last June.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up