Sen. Leahy out of hospital, plans to return to Vermont

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 8:26 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy was discharged from the hospital Friday and planned to return to Vermont Saturday for a full schedule of planned events, his office said.

Leahy, 82, was hospitalized Thursday after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home. As a precaution he was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests and observation.

Leahy was discharged after what his office described as an uneventful night.

Leahy, the longest-serving sitting senator, is not seeking reelection in November. By the time his term expires in January 2023, Leahy will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

In June Leahy fell and broke his hip. At the time his staff said he was expected to make a full recovery. In July he underwent a second surgery on his hip.

Leahy was taken to the hospital in January 2021, hours after he felt unwell after he had begun presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. After being examined, he was sent home.

Leahy is the last of the so-called Watergate babies, the surge of congressional Democrats elected in 1974 after Republican President Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment.

