RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Government News » Johnson, Barnes to debate…

Johnson, Barnes to debate in tight Wisconsin Senate race

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes were set to meet Friday night in the first of two planned debates in a close race that could help decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Johnson, seeking his third term, and Barnes, Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, agreed to a one-hour, televised debate hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in Milwaukee.

Abortion, crime and inflation have dominated the race. An 1849 law banning abortion led clinics in Wisconsin to stop providing abortion services after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that protected abortion rights. Barnes has highlighted Johnson’s support for anti-abortion legislation. Polls have repeatedly shown a majority of Wisconsinites support abortion rights.

Johnson and other Republicans have attacked Barnes in ads and on the campaign trail as soft on crime because of his support for ending cash bail and past statements on redirecting police funding. Barnes has denied that he wants to defund police.

Johnson is a former plastics manufacturer and multimillionaire who drew former President Donald Trump’s endorsement before deciding to run again. Barnes, a state representative before being elected to his current office in 2018, has played up his background as the son of a public school teacher and United Auto Workers union member.

If elected, Barnes would be the state’s first Black senator.

The pair’s second debate is at Marquette University next Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up