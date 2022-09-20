RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Home » Government News » Council member pleads no…

Council member pleads no contest to handcuffing Trump critic

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area city council member accused of handcuffing a woman who placed Black Lives Matter stickers on 2020 pro-Trump campaign signs pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace.

Eddie Kabacinski was placed on probation for a year during the Monday hearing, but the case could be dismissed if he stays out of trouble, the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday.

A judge will review it in six months, attorney Stephen Rabaut said.

“Mr. Kabacinski isn’t happy about the resolution, did not want to enter a plea, but at the advice of counsel elected to enter the plea because he saw it was probably in his best interest,” Rabaut said.

Kabacinski, a member of the Warren City Council, handcuffed a woman who placed BLM stickers on signs promoting then-President Donald Trump during a political rally in Eastpointe in October 2020, according to police.

He was initially charged with assault and impersonating a police officer. Kabacinski claimed he had the power to detain people as a former military police officer.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Martorana pressed about IT project oversight, role of Federal CIO by House lawmakers

Air Force creates new office to settle internal 'squabbles' over ABMS

Cloud Exchange 2022: Interior Business Center’s Byron Adkins on customers driving IT goals

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up