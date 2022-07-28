Senators seek help for seniors struggling with opioid use

Senators from Maine and Maryland have proposed legislation they say would support older residents who are addicted to opioids.

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Maryland have proposed legislation they say would support older residents who are addicted to opioids.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland said Wednesday they’ve introduced a bill to address challenges that Medicare beneficiaries face when seeking treatment for addiction.

Collins said the toll of the opioid epidemic on older adults is an underappreciated aspect of the crisis.

Collins says more than 10% of drug overdose deaths in Maine were among residents age 60 and older last year.

