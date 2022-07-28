WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Senators seek help for seniors struggling with opioid use

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 1:45 AM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Maryland have proposed legislation they say would support older residents who are addicted to opioids.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland said Wednesday they’ve introduced a bill to address challenges that Medicare beneficiaries face when seeking treatment for addiction.

Collins said the toll of the opioid epidemic on older adults is an underappreciated aspect of the crisis.

Collins says more than 10% of drug overdose deaths in Maine were among residents age 60 and older last year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

