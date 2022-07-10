RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » Government News » Senate Majority Leader Schumer…

Senate Majority Leader Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up